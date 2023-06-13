This nanodevice can measure the absolute power of microwave radiation

Scientists in Finland have engineered a nanodevice called a bolometer that can measure the absolute power of microwave radiation down to the femtowatt level at ultra-low temperatures.

This is according to a press release by Aalto University published last month.

A team led by Mikko Möttönen, associate professor of quantum technology at Aalto and VTT, worked with researchers at the quantum-technology companies Bluefors, IQM, and VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland to create the new and improved bolometer.

“We added a heater to the bolometer, so we can apply a known heater current and measure the voltage. Since we know the precise amount of power we’re putting into the heater, we can calibrate the power of the input radiation against the heater power. The result is a self-calibrating bolometer working at low temperatures, which allows us to accurately measure absolute powers at cryogenic temperatures,” Möttönen said.