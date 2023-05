A team of researchers in China has created a color-changing material that, when placed on the lid of a vaccine vial, can track temperature change and its effect on the vaccine.

Apart from vaccines, many food items and medicinal supplies require a certain temperature to remain usable. The new material can help us check the safety and usability of all such products.

For example, imagine on a hot summer day, a refrigerated truck is delivering COVID vaccines from a remote facility to hospitals and clinics in the city's center. The truck's cooling system stops working for a few hours during the journey without warning and then restarts automatically.