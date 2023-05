Researchers at the Catholic University of America(CUA) in Washington have created artificial viral vectors(AVV) that can enter human cells, perform gene therapy and treat a variety of body ailments safely and affordably, a press release stated.

The artificial vectors work like viruses but instead of spreading infection, they will heal tissues, repair molecules, and edit genes. They are made up of customizable nanomaterials, therapeutic biomolecules, and bacteriophage T4 (a virus that infects and kills numerous harmful and even drug-resistant bacteria).

“We have shown there is a pathway to develop safe, effective bacteriophage-based gene therapy treatments with almost unlimited healing potential for genetic conditions like sickle cell disease, diabetes, and cancer,” Venigalla Rao, one of the researchers and a professor of biology at CUA, said in a statement.