Nanoscale electronic 'tattoos' track the health of each living cell

Nanotechnology has been used to probe and install intricate materials for tissue engineering, transfer of drugs, or diagnostic purposes in the human skin and internal organs. But tracking the health of our bodies at a single cell level? Though it sounds ambitious, a team of researchers and engineers at Johns Hopkins University has claimed that it can be done.

They have developed an electronic tattoo that can be put on a single cell to track its health. These are nanoscale tattoos, tens of times smaller than the head of a pin, and are made up of dots and wires that adhere and conform to the shape of the live cells.