Napping associated with higher brain volume, reveals new study

Two new studies on sleep published this month are revealing that getting less than the recommended seven hours of sleep may not be as harmful as previously thought and that napping may contribute to a higher brain volume.

This is according to an article by the CBC News published on Wednesday.

The first study published Monday in the Journal of Neuroscience examined how brain function is affected by sleeping for shorter times at night.

The work indicated that people who sleep less than six hours a night but have no daytime drowsiness or sleep disturbances had larger regional brain volumes compared to people who sleep seven to eight hours, or those who report sleep issues.