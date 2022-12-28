NASA engineer teaches AI to be 'GPS-like' to guide astronauts over the lunar surface

Landmarks like trees or buildings on Earth can serve as fuzzy but useful distance measures- features that are non-existent on the Moon.

Teaching AI to be 'GPS-like'

An astronaut on the Moon would also have trouble navigating the vast, unexplored area because there is no atmosphere to scatter light. Thanks to the Sun's powerful beams, these cause vision and depth perception to be altered.

Now, Alvin Yew, a research engineer at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, is creating an AI system that leads explorers around the lunar surface.

Like how our GPS pinpoints places on Earth, Yew is teaching artificial intelligence to mimic lunar horizon features as they would appear to a lunar explorer.

The technology was developed using data from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. More specifically, it utilizes the Lunar Orbiter Laser Altimeter (LOLA), which measures slopes and lunar surface roughness. Simply put, LOLA generates high-resolution topographic maps of the Moon.

These digitized panoramas are then exploited to match images captured by a rover or astronaut with known boulders, ridges, and even craters, allowing precise location identification for any given area.