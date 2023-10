NASA’s retired Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) has provided insights into the metallic composition of asteroid Psyche.

This flying observatory consisted of a reflecting telescope on a modified Boeing 747SP airplane. The advantage? It could perform infrared astronomical observations in the stratosphere, free from the disturbance caused by Earth's lower atmosphere, which is a common problem experienced by ground-based observatories.

A team led by NASA’s Ames Research Center in California observed this giant asteroid in February 2022 using SOFIA. Psyche is regarded as one of the largest space rocks within the main asteroid belt, which orbits the region between Mars and Jupiter.