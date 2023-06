Four "analog astronauts" will spend the next 12 months in a Mars-like environment.

It will be made possible thanks to CHAPEA, or Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog, a ground-based habitat housed at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. CHAPEA is the first of three such missions to recreate Mars' living conditions on Earth.

CHAPEA's 4 person crew just entered their home for the next year. They're simulating a Mars mission to help assess health and performance in relation to Mars resource limitations in isolation and confinement. The door is officially closed and the mission has begun. Go Crew 1! pic.twitter.com/KKWKQ1opwg — NASA's Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) June 25, 2023

“The overarching goal of the mission is to assess human health and performance in relation to Mars relevant resource limitations in isolation and confinement,” NASA had mentioned in a press release.

The analog missions will aid the space agency in enhancing their readiness for forthcoming Mars expeditions.