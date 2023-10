In order to gain a better understanding of the Earth’s atmospheric dynamics and the effects of solar phenomena on our planet, NASA is launching a sounding rocket mission called Atmospheric Perturbations around the Eclipse Path (APEP).

Three rockets will embark on a journey from the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, flying to positions just outside the path of annularity, where the Moon directly aligns with the Sun during the annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023.

NASA reported in a statement that the Americas will experience the Sun dimming to 10 percent of its normal brightness, leaving only a bright “ring of fire” of sunlight as the Moon eclipses the Sun.