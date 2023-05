The last astronaut stepped foot on the Moon in 1972, and now, decades later, humans are preparing to not only land on the Moon but also to stay for days or even weeks.

However, there are many obstacles that must be overcome before establishing a settlement on the Moon. Everything from communication to vehicles to infrastructure must be considered in order to create a successful longer-term presence on the Moon.

Reportedly, several companies have been working on providing basic technology facilities for future astronauts on the Moon in order to create a home away from home.

Here are some of the most pressing challenges, as well as how companies are addressing them.