The International Space Station (ISS) will soon be equipped with advanced solar arrays to improve its electrical power efficiency.

During a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk outside the orbital station, two NASA astronauts, Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg, will complete the installation of the fifth pair of solar arrays.

The spacewalk will commence at 9:15 am. ET on Friday, June 9. You can watch the spacewalk live via the US space agency's webcast on NASA TV, its official website, and YouTube, starting at 7:45 am. ET.

Installation of new pair of solar arrays

The astronauts will install the Space Station Rollout Solar Array (iRosa) during this spacewalk. Reportedly, this roll-out solar array will be outfitted on the 1A power channel of the station.