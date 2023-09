NASA has been meticulously preparing for the successful delivery of its first sample return of asteroid Bennu as part of the OSIRIS-REx mission.

A NASA-led team recently completed the last training test of the sample return capsule in Utah's West Desert. On September 24, the sample return capsule is expected to land at the Department of Defense's Utah Test and Training Range in the United States.

OSIRIS-REx mission — Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, and Regolith Explorer — was launched to investigate the near-Earth asteroid Bennu’s composition and retrieve a small sample to return to Earth.

During a recent rehearsal, a dummy sample capsule was dropped from an airplane that landed at the drop zone at this military range.