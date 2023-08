NASA has signed an order with Axiom Space, a Houston-based company, for the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission, dubbed Ax-4, is scheduled to launch no earlier than August 2024 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida as announced by the space agency in its press release published on Thursday.

The Ax-4 crew will consist of four private astronauts, who will be selected and trained by Axiom Space and approved by NASA and its international partners. The crew will spend up to 14 days in orbit, docking to the ISS and conducting various activities with the station crew and ground controllers.