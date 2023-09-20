NASA aims to destroy an Empire State Building-sized asteroid

Experts have determined that asteroid Bennu, a space rock approximately the size of the Empire State Building, poses a potential threat to Earth. To mitigate this threat, NASA has embarked on an ambitious mission that could determine the fate of our planet.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is reminiscent of the plot of the 1998 blockbuster movie "Armageddon," in which Bruce Willis and his team attempt to prevent a massive asteroid from colliding with Earth using a nuclear bomb. While reality doesn't always mirror Hollywood, NASA's efforts to protect Earth from asteroid threats are cinematic in their own right, as we vividly remember the agency's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission.