NASA aims to destroy an Empire State Building-sized asteroid

NASA aims to destroy an Empire State Building-sized asteroidNASA is preparing to deflect asteroid Bennu, potentially preventing a catastrophic impact on Earth. Samples returning shortly.Can Emir| Sep 20, 2023 06:03 PM ESTCreated: Sep 20, 2023 06:03 PM ESTscienceAn illustration of OSIRIS-REx collecting samples from the asteroid BennuNASA Experts have determined that asteroid Bennu, a space rock approximately the size of the Empire State Building, poses a potential threat to Earth. To mitigate this threat, NASA has embarked on an ambitious mission that could determine the fate of our planet.NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is reminiscent of the plot of the 1998 blockbuster movie "Armageddon," in which Bruce Willis and his team attempt to prevent a massive asteroid from colliding with Earth using a nuclear bomb. While reality doesn't always mirror Hollywood, NASA's efforts to protect Earth from asteroid threats are cinematic in their own right, as we vividly remember the agency's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission. See Also The Bennu threat: A cosmic time bombAstronomers have been closely monitoring Bennu, which swings close to Earth every six years. However, the real cause for concern arises from the possibility that on September 24, 2182, Bennu could collide with our planet with a force equivalent to 22 atomic bombs. While the odds of such a catastrophic strike are estimated at 1 in 2,700, NASA is not taking any chances.To better understand the potential danger, it's essential to grasp the scale of Bennu. While it's not as colossal as the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs (which was six miles wide), Bennu is still substantial, measuring about a third of a mile wide. If it were to strike Earth, it could create a six-mile-wide crater and unleash devastation over a 600-mile radius.NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission: A race against timeTo prepare for the possibility of an Armageddon-style deflection mission, NASA launched the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft seven years ago. Its primary objective was to collect samples from Bennu, a critical step in understanding the asteroid's composition and behavior. These samples could hold the key to determining how to avert a potential catastrophe.The OSIRIS-REx mission has been nothing short of historic. In October 2020, the spacecraft made a historic touchdown on Bennu's surface, collecting approximately 8.8 ounces (250 grams) of rocky material. This achievement marked NASA's first-ever asteroid sample collection and represented the most substantial sample ever collected in space.The return of Bennu's secretsAfter years of meticulous planning and execution, the OSIRIS-REx mission is nearing its grand finale. On September 24, the spacecraft will release a capsule containing the precious Bennu samples. This capsule, roughly the size of a mini-fridge, will enter Earth's atmosphere at a staggering speed of nearly 28,000 mph. The heat generated during reentry will subject the capsule to temperatures twice as hot as lava.Thankfully, a series of parachutes will deploy to slow the capsule's descent, bringing it to a more manageable 11 mph. The target landing zone is the Department of Defense's Utah Test and Training Range, southwest of Salt Lake City. The recovery team will take action to retrieve the capsule swiftly, ensuring that the sample remains uncontaminated by Earth's environment.Unlocking the mysteries of our solar systemWhile the primary goal of this mission is to safeguard our planet, the Bennu samples also offer an extraordinary scientific opportunity. These pristine fragments from asteroid Bennu could provide invaluable insights into the formation of our solar system, which occurred approximately 4.5 billion years ago.Nicola Fox, an associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate, emphasized the significance of these samples, stating, "Pristine material from asteroid Bennu will help shed light on the formation of our solar system 4.5 billion years ago and perhaps even on how life on Earth began."As NASA approaches the final leg of this critical mission, the world watches in anticipation, hoping for its success and the vast potential knowledge it promises to unveil about our universe. Bennu may be just one rock in the vast expanse of space, but its significance as a bridge to our past and a beacon for scientific discovery cannot be overstated.In conclusion, NASA's ongoing mission to study and potentially deflect asteroid Bennu represents a testament to human ingenuity and the determination to safeguard our planet. While the asteroid's threat remains in the distant future, the knowledge gained from this mission may one day prove instrumental in preventing a cosmic catastrophe. 