NASA blames blocked propellant lines for lunar cubesat’s doom

NASA has released the probable cause behind why a lunar cubesat mission called Lunar Flashlight did not reach orbit around the moon and the reason given is that debris likely blocked propellant lines for the spacecraft’s thrusters.

This is according to a Space News report published on Wednesday that quoted a NASA presentation given at the 37th Annual Small Satellite Conference on Tuesday.

Celeste Smith and Nathan Cheek of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) told attendees at the session that only one of the spacecraft's four thrusters (thruster four) was fully operational and that NASA's best efforts to restore full thrust on the other three failed time and time again.