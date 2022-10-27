NASA calls on the global public to help it document weird phenomena in the sky

The U.S. space agency believes many people may have unwittingly captured the phenomenon on camera and that their images could contribute to ground-breaking science. In a bid to collect this data, it has announced it is forming a new citizen science project called Spritacular (pronounced sprite-tacular).

The first crowdsourced database of sprites

NASA's new citizen science project aims to connect professional scientists with members of the public willing to share photographs they've taken on their phones or digital cameras that may feature evidence of sprites or other Transient Luminous Events (TLEs).

“People capture wonderful images of sprites, but they're shared sporadically over the internet and most of the scientific community is unaware of these captures,” explained Dr. Burcu Kosar, a space physicist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland and Spritacular principal investigator. “Spritacular will bridge this gap by creating the first crowdsourced database of sprites and other TLEs that is accessible and readily available for scientific research.”

Sprites typically occur only moments after a lightning strike and they appear in various forms of red flashes, some of which look like tendrils reaching out into the night sky. The first sprite caught on camera was captured in 1989 and scientists still to this day know very little about how and why they form.