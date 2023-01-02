Space race: NASA chief warns that China could claim territory on the Moon

"It is a fact: we're in a space race. And it is true that we better watch out that they don't get to a place on the Moon under the guise of scientific research. And it is not beyond the realm of possibility that they say, 'Keep out, we're here, this is our territory,'" said Bill Nelson.

To explain their concerns, NASA officials pointed to the islands in the South China Sea, where the Chinese military has established bases. "If you doubt that, look at what they did to the Spratly Islands," the NASA chief added.

A new space race

NASA and China's space programs are working hard to reach the Moon in the next few years and have spent recent months doing just that.

In the last few years alone, China has launched orbiters, landers, and rovers that have reached the Moon and Mars. To further the concerns, officials believe that the China National Space Administration is making progress too quickly. There is a real chance that it could beat NASA's optimistic goals set in the current Artemis project.

"China, within the last decade, has had enormous success and advances," said Nelson. "It is also true that their date for landing on the Moon keeps getting closer and closer."

China's space program has recently launched a new space station. Beijing has stated that it hopes to land its astronauts on the Moon by the end of this decade.