Photos: NASA’s historic Artemis I mission returns to Earth after trip to the Moon

The Artemis I mission is the first of the five missions that NASA has planned to take humans back to the Moon, 50 years after the Apollo missions. This time around, though, instead of just stepping on the Moon, the mission intends to set up a permanent base on the South Pole, which is thought to be rich in water ice.

The Artemis I mission was uncrewed and sent out with the aim of testing a host of systems that would be involved in taking humans back to the Moon. Crucial among them is the Space Launch System (SLS), which created history when it took off with the Orion from Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) generating 8.8 million pounds of thrust at liftoff to become the most powerful launcher built by humanity thus far.

The other is the Orion capsule itself which will be home to the astronauts throughout their trip to the Moon and carry out the difficult task of bringing them back to Earth.

The Orion's reentry maneuver

Before Sunday, the Orion capsule had already created history on November 26 when traveled to a distance of 268,563 miles (432,210 km), the furthest a spacecraft designed to carry humans has gone ever from the Earth. On Sunday, December 11, as the capsule hurled toward Earth at speeds exceeding 20,000 miles an hour, it aimed to create another record of its own by performing a skip maneuver, something that no spacecraft has attempted before.