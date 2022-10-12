It's official: NASA confirms its DART planetary defense test was a success

NASA's DART mission is a success

The DART mission was designed to test a planetary defense method that could one day be used against a hypothetical hazardous asteroid headed towards Earth — Dimorphos and Didymos pose no danger to our planet. Now, thanks to numerous observations made from Earth-based telescopes, NASA's scientists were able to confirm a change in the orbit of the 160m-wide (520ft) Dimorphos asteroid.

Dimorphos is part of a binary asteroid system. It orbits around a larger asteroid called Didymos (780m or 2,550ft wide) located some 7 million miles (11 million km) from Earth. Astronomers on Earth measured Dimorphos' orbital period around Didymos to ascertain the change in motion. They measured the orbital period by observing the time it would take for Dimorphos to be obscured by Didymos' shadow — as illustrated in the Gif below.

Before the impact event, NASA explains, Dimorphos would make one orbit of Didymos in 11 hours and 55 minutes. Ground observations show that post-spacecraft crash, the orbital period has now been reduced to 11 hours and 23 minutes for a total change of 32 minutes. This equates to Dimorphos moving closer to Didymos by "tens of meters".

This may seem like a small nudge in the great scheme of things, but taken over the immense distances that asteroids travel, a change of tens of meters would significantly alter the eventual path of an asteroid over weeks, months, and years.