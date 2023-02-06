NASA could crash land its Mars missions in the future — here's why

According to the space agency, NASA is looking at alternatives for slowing a spacecraft’s high-speed descent. The team is developing an 'experimental lander design called SHIELD (Simplified High Impact Energy Landing Device).' This would use an accordion-like, collapsible base that acts like the crumple zone of a car and absorbs the energy of a hard impact, stated a recent press release.

What are the benefits of crash landing future space missions?

The quest for a newer landing system can be attributed to the immense cost incurred while developing deep space exploration missions. "The new design could drastically reduce the cost of landing on Mars by simplifying the harrowing entry, descent, and landing process and expanding options for possible landing sites," according to the release.

“We think we could go to more treacherous areas, where we wouldn’t want to risk trying to place a billion-dollar rover with our current landing systems,” said Lou Giersch, SHIELD’s project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

The team at NASA is even looking at the possibility of landing several of these at different difficult-to-access locations to build a network.

Testing of the SHEILD prototype proved successful

The team tested the SHEILD concept last August (2022) with the full-size prototype of SHIELD’s collapsible attenuator loaded on a drop tower for evaluating its efficiency. The prototype had a smartphone, a radio, and an accelerometer to simulate the electronics a spacecraft would carry.