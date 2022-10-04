NASA's DART asteroid now has a massive comet-like tail after dramatic spacecraft crash

Dimorphos' comet-like tail

The DART mission was designed to test whether smashing a spacecraft into an asteroid could significantly alter its trajectory. If successful, it would mean we could count on the technology to redirect a potentially hazardous asteroid away from Earth, if needed.

Last year, NASA and ESA astronomers teamed up for an exercise that simulated an hazardous asteroid scenario. They found that with current technologies, we would be defenseless and woefully unprepared if we detect a dangerous asteroid six months before it reached Earth.

The DART mission is one of several initiatives aimed at advancing technology and improving our planetary defense capabilities. Its target asteroid Dimorphos, part of the Didymos asteroid system, poses no threat to Earth, and was used as a stand-in for a hypothetical dangerous asteroid on a collision course with Earth.

The impact event took place on Monday, September 26. Shortly afterward, the Italian space agency's cubsesat spacecraft, LICIACube, beamed back close-up images of the crash. Within two days, a tail was easily visible from ground-based telescopes on Earth.