NASA's DART: How 'regular' folks - not astronomers - captured the impact

Now, according to a recent press release, their names are being honored in a paper published in Nature.

Who are Unistellar citizen scientists?

31 Citizen 'space' scientists, as they are called, from Unistellar recorded accurate and meaningful observations supporting the NASA DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission. They collaborated with eight SETI Institute astronomers, led by SETI Institute postdoctoral fellow Ariel Graykowski.

NASA's first test mission for planetary defense, DART, which seeks to test and validate a method to protect Earth in case of an asteroid strike, reached Dimorphos, a moon of the near-Earth asteroid Didymos on September 26, 2022.

Unistellar citizen scientists were mobilized by SETI Institute researchers to observe the impact live, which was only visible from parts of Africa. Several observers in Kenya and Réunion Island successfully recorded the event with their smart telescope, witnessing the first successful deflection of an astronomical object using human technology.

Dart impact as observed by citizen scientist, Bruno Payet on september 26, 2022. Bruno Payet

"The observation of the impact of the DART probe on the asteroid Dimorphos was, for me, a very emotional moment that took me back almost 28 years earlier," said Patrice Huet in a press release, who directly observed the impact from Réunion Island.

Huet highlighted that as a teenager, he attempted to watch Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 colliding with Jupiter. Even though he knew seeing this was near impossible, he maintained hope.