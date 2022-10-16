NASA detects the most powerful cosmic gamma-ray burst ever discovered

A wave of X-rays and gamma rays passing through the solar system

Astronomers realized the event was taking place when NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and Wind spacecraft, as well as others, detected a wave of X-rays and gamma rays passing through the solar system.

They called the event the GRB 221009A, and it made for an unexpectedly exciting start to the 10th Fermi Symposium, now underway in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“It’s safe to say this meeting really kicked off with a bang – everyone’s talking about this,” said Judy Racusin, a Fermi deputy project scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, who is attending the conference.

The astronomers traced back the signal to the constellation Sagitta and estimate that it traveled 1.9 billion years to reach Earth. They believe it represents the beginnings of a new black hole formed by a massive star collapsing under its own weight. When this occurs, a nascent black hole drives powerful jets of particles traveling near the speed of light and piercing through the star, emitting X-rays and gamma rays.

Swift’s X-Ray Telescope captured the afterglow of GRB 221009A about an hour after it was first detected. NASA/Swift/A. Beardmore (University of Leicester)

The event also provided an observing opportunity for a link between two experiments on the International Space Station: NASA’s NICER X-ray telescope and a Japanese detector called the Monitor of All-sky X-ray Image (MAXI). These two instruments brought together in April were dubbed the Orbiting High-energy Monitor Alert Network (OHMAN).

“OHMAN provided an automated alert that enabled NICER to follow up within three hours, as soon as the source became visible to the telescope,” said Zaven Arzoumanian, the NICER science lead at Goddard. “Future opportunities could result in response times of a few minutes."