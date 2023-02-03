NASA is developing AI-powered GPS for navigating the Moon

The visibility of landmarks on the Moon is affected by its thin atmosphere.

NASA is working on training AI to recognize features on the Moon’s horizon.

It is developing the navigational capabilities for future colonies on the Moon.

Life without GPS may seem impossible now that we are so used to the technology — for years, it has helped us find new places easily and made our commutes easier. Can many of us even find the nearest target or movie theater without the GPS’s assured directions?

A NASA scientist is betting that the same benefits would hold true in space, working to develop a GPS system that can be used to navigate the Moon.