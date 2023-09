With NASA having recently declared July as the hottest month on record since 1880 and Antonio Guterres, UN secretary-general, calling the climate crisis – “out of control”, the tangible effects of this predicament are becoming increasingly apparent.

Recently, a study funded by NASA discovered that the Himalayas glaciers are rapidly melting, with half vanishing as the planet crosses the 1.5-degree Celsius temperature threshold.

David Rounce, assistant professor at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, conducted the research with a team of scientists from NASA’s Sea Level Change Team and NASA's High Mountain Asia Team. They began estimating Imja-Lhotse Shar Glacier – close to the base of Mount Everest in the Himalayas from 2013 to 2017.