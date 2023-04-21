NASA engineers develop super-strong 3D printed alloy for aircraft and spacecraft parts

NASA engineers have achieved a significant breakthrough in 3D printable high-temperature materials (alloys) that could lead to stronger, more durable parts for airplanes and spacecraft. The resulting new alloy is 600 times more resistant to stress than existing alloys.

The project was the result of a collaboration between NASA and Ohio State University and the new alloy is called GRX-810.

This is according to a report by NASA, published on Thursday.

“This superalloy has the potential to dramatically improve the strength and toughness of components and parts used in aviation and space exploration,” said Dr. Tim Smith of NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, lead author of the new paper. Smith and his Glenn colleague Christopher Kantzos invented GRX-810.

The new alloy was made through computer modeling, as well as a laser 3D printing process that fused the metals together, layer-by-layer. The NASA logo pictured above is made from GRX-810.

“This new alloy is a major achievement,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of NASA’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project. “In the very near future, it may well be one of the most successful technology patents NASA Glenn has ever produced.”

GRX-810 is described by NASA as an oxide dispersion strengthened alloy. This means tiny particles containing oxygen atoms spread throughout the alloy enhance its strength.

Ideal for aerospace parts

These types of alloys are ideal for building aerospace parts for high-temperature applications, like those inside aircraft and rocket engines, because they can withstand harsher conditions before reaching their breaking points.