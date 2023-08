Certain massive stars meet their stellar demise explosively, exploding as a bright supernova. In contrast, smaller and medium-mass stars conclude their lives by shedding material, collapsing, and cooling into a compact core.

Nevertheless, a subset of stars faces unfortunate fates as they approach immense cosmic entities—black holes. This close encounter tears the star apart, ultimately being devoured by a voracious black hole.

This violent act is known as a tidal disruption event (TDE), in which a black hole gobbles a doomed star that ventures too close. The entire act is highly influenced by the tremendous gravitational forces of a supermassive black hole lurking at the center of galaxies.