NASA gears for the historic return of asteroid Bennu’s sample

Scientists eagerly await the spacecraft's sample return of Bennu to unravel the past secrets. The return capsule is on its way back to Earth and will land in the Utah desert on September 24, 2023.

Although the mission is still months away, the team has begun careful rehearsals to recover samples. NASA is going to great lengths to recover the samples from this daring mission.

If successful, it will be United States' first mission to return an asteroid sample to Earth.

Protecting the sample from contamination

Returning samples is one of the most difficult challenges of this entire mission. And precision is critical to the success of this mission, particularly the spacecraft's return trajectory and sample capsule recovery. The computer models will help to plan navigation in case of any unprecedented situation arising from weather, solar activity, or even space debris on the return path. This constant monitoring will ensure that the capsule enters the Earth's atmosphere safely.

The team will perform a parachute landing in the Utah desert after the capsule is released from the spacecraft. It will take nearly 13 minutes to land inside the designated area.

During this entire process, the sample capsule needs to be protected from heat, vibrations, and earthly contaminants.

The sense of urgency is to protect the samples from contamination, as the material must be studied in pristine condition. “There are two things pervasive on Earth: water and biology. Both can severely alter meteorites when they land on the ground and muddle the story told by the sample’s chemistry and mineralogy. A pristine sample could provide insights into the development of the solar system,” said Dr. Jason Dworkin, OSIRIS-REx project scientist at NASA Goddard, in the statement.