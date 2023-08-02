NASA detects 'heartbeat' signal from Voyager 2 beyond the solar system

After weeks of silence, NASA has picked up a “heartbeat signal” from Voyager 2 floating billions of miles away in interstellar space.

On July 21, NASA mistakenly sent a series of commands to the probe that tilted its antenna merely two degrees away from Earth.

The communication between the spacecraft and ground-based antennas at NASA's Deep Space Network (DSN) in Canberra, Australia, was disrupted by this little shift in orientation.

Ever since, the mission control team has been attempting to re-establish contact with Voyager 2 probe.

“We enlisted the help of the Deep Space Network and Radio Science groups to help to see if we could hear a signal from Voyager 2,” Suzanne Dodd, Voyager’s project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California told AFP.