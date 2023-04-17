NASA-led study unravels mystery of 'smooth terrains' on icy moons circling Jupiter and Saturn

​​A new study has attempted to solve the mystery behind the "smooth terrain" surface found on moons orbiting gas giants, Jupiter and Saturn.

The NASA-led study discusses the possible link between moonquakes and landslides, which could explain the remarkably smooth terrains on Europa, Ganymede, and Enceladus. This knowledge could shed light on the evolution of the icy moon's surfaces and textures. The study has been detailed in the journal Icarus.

The geologically active moons

These moons, which orbit the giant planets in the outer solar system, are known to be geologically active. Furthermore, Jupiter's and Saturn's extreme gravity could possibly "stretch and pull" the bodies orbiting them, resulting in intense moonquakes.

For the study, scientists calculated the size of steep ridges formed by tectonic faults on moons, similar to those found on Earth. After obtaining the measurements, the team applied them to computer-based seismic models to estimate the strength of past moonquakes.

NASA’s Galileo spacecraft captured this image of the surface of Jupiter’s moon Ganymede. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Brown University

Interestingly, the findings revealed that previous quakes were so powerful that they triggered landslides on the moons. The debris was carried downslope, where it spread out and eventually smoothed the surface.

“We found the surface shaking from moonquakes would be enough to cause surface material to rush downhill in landslides. We’ve estimated the size of moonquakes and how big the landslides could be. This helps us understand how landslides might be shaping moon surfaces over time,” said Mackenzie Mills, lead author of this study from the University of Arizona in Tucson, in a statement.