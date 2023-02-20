NASA image reveals hidden sunlight that may help solve solar mystery

Imaging the extreme heat of the Sun's corona

The human eye is only capable of seeing a relatively narrow band of the electromagnetic spectrum, which constitutes a vast amount of different wavelengths, including visible light, radio waves, microwaves, and infrared light.

It's due to this phenomenon, for example, that NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is able to observe infrared light peering through massive cosmic dust clouds that we could not otherwise see through.

Now, NASA's NuStar telescope array has used its special imaging capabilities to pick up high-energy X-ray readings from the Sun that may shed new light on the solar corona. A new NuStar image released by NASA earlier this month shows high-energy X-ray radiation in the form of bright blue spots.

For the new image, the NuStar data is combined with observations of low-energy X-rays (the green light in the image) taken by Japan's Hinode spacecraft, as well as ultraviolet observations (in red) taken by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO).

New NuStar data could help solve a solar mystery

The blue spots are particularly important as they show the hottest areas of the Sun's surface. Scientists have long sought to solve the mystery of why the Sun's corona, or outer atmosphere, is so much hotter than its surface. Now, the new observations may help to provide new clues in the form of these superhot regions of the Sun, represented by the color blue.