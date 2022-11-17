NASA's James Webb Telescope captures fiery hourglass as new star forms

In the process, Webb captured an hourglass shape of the beginning of a star. According to the release, "an edge-on protoplanetary disk is seen as a dark line across the middle of the neck. Light from the protostar leaks above and below this disk, illuminating cavities within the surrounding gas and dust."

In front of the bright center, a disc is seen as a dark band. It's usual for this material to clump together, forming planets.

Undoubtedly, the image is a peek into what our Sun and the solar system looked like at the beginning stages.

The protostar is only 100,000 years old

The image is other-worldly; ejections from the star have cleared out cavities above and beyond itself, with an orange and blue glow at its boundaries. Stellar "burps," or sporadic ejections, can be seen in the upper central region.

The colors are due to layers of dust between Webb and the clouds; while the blue areas are where dust is the thinnest, the thicker areas where less blue light is able to escape has pockets of orange.

As the protostar ejects material away, filaments of molecular hydrogen that have been shocked are revealed in the picture. These shocks hinder the formation of new stars, or else they would form throughout the cloud. Therefore, the protostar is the dominant entity here, taking most of the material.

Despite the turbulence caused by L1527, the protostar within it is very young in terms of its cosmic age. It is only about 100,000 years old and is considered a class 0 protostar, which is the earliest stage of star formation.