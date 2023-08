NASA and JAXA’s joint X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) has been scrubbed due to inclement weather.

The satellite was slated to launch atop an H-IIA rocket from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center on August 27.

According to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, the prevalence of severe upper winds above the launch site caused the postponement less than 30 minutes before lift-off.

The space agencies are yet to announce the revised launch date and time. Reportedly, the launch had previously been postponed twice due to poor weather conditions, which would have hampered rocket lift-off.

The satellite is scheduled to operate for a duration of three years following its launch into a low-Earth orbit.