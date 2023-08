From extreme heatwaves across the US to wildfires in Southern Europe, July was packed with frightening reminders of what scientists have warned about for decades – the current climatic crises.

Earlier today (August 15), NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) declared July 2023 as the hottest month on record since 1880.

Hottest month on record

According to GISS, last month, the temperature was 0.43 degrees Fahrenheit (0.24 degrees Celsius) warmer than any other July in NASA’s record, and it was 2.1 Fahrenheit (1.18 Celsius) warmer than the average July between 1951 and 1980.

This chart shows global temperature anomalies for every July since the 1880s, based on NASA's GISTEMP analysis. Anomalies reflect how much the global temperature was above or below the 1951-1980 norm for July. NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies / NASA's Earth Observatory

The space study institutes' fundamental focus was researching the long-term temperature changes over many decades and a fixed base period yields consistent anomalies over time. They considered temperature "normals" as consistent anomalies observed over approximately 30 years.