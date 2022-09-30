NASA’s Juno reveals new insight into Jupiter’s potentially habitable moon, Europa

The spacecraft captured some of the highest-resolution images of Europa to date and NASA has just shared the first one, showing the surface of Europa's northern Annwn Regio region.

Its new data could inform NASA's upcoming Europa Clipper mission, which aims to determine whether a habitable ocean lies underneath the moon's thick ice.

NASA collects new data on Jupiter's icy moon

Scientists believe a potentially habitable ocean lies below Europa's icy surface. Above the ocean is a 10 to 15-mile (16 to 24-kilometer) layer of ice, while the ocean itself is estimated to be between 40 and 100 miles (64 and 161 kilometers) deep.

In a first, Juno's Microwave Radiometer instrument is studying the icy outer layer to determine more about its composition and temperature. All of Juno's instruments collected data during the flyby, including magnetic readers that can help to analyze how Europa's magnetic field interacts with Jupiter's.

“It’s very early in the process, but by all indications Juno’s flyby of Europa was a great success,” Scott Bolton, Juno principal investigator at the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, explained in NASA's post. “This first picture is just a glimpse of the remarkable new science to come from Juno’s entire suite of instruments and sensors that acquired data as we skimmed over the moon’s icy crust.”