NASA's Juno spacecraft data reveals 'giant swirling waves' at Jupiter’s magnetosphere

NASA's Juno probe, which is orbiting Jupiter, has spotted unusual waves flanking its magnetosphere – a region dominated by the planet’s magnetic field.

The Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) and The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) conducted this study, which found "giant swirling waves at the boundary between the solar wind and Jupiter's magnetosphere."

The constant stream of charged particles released from the sun's outermost atmosphere is known as solar winds.

“This solar wind interaction is important as it can transport plasma and energy across the magnetopause, into Jupiter’s magnetosphere, driving activity within that system,” said Dr. Robert Ebert, a staff scientist at SwRI, in an official release.