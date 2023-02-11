'Disaster of the century': NASA maps extent of Turkey-Syria earthquake devastation

"These were very large and powerful earthquakes that ruptured all the way up to the surface over a long series of fault segments," said Eric Fielding, a geophysicist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

"This generated extremely strong shaking over a very large area that hit many cities and towns full of people. The rupture length and magnitude of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake was similar to the 1906 earthquake that destroyed San Francisco."

Scientists from space agencies all throughout the world, including NASA, immediately started collecting and analyzing satellite data pertinent to the incident, stated the U.S Space Agency.

NASA examines satellite data

NASA satellites map damage caused by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. NASA

The information was utilized to create a preliminary damage proxy map that highlighted the regions in the cities of Türkolu, Kahramanmaraş, and Nurdai that received significant damage to infrastructure, residences, and buildings.

The Advanced Land Observing Satellite-2 (ALOS-2) data were used to construct the map, which was then examined by the Earth Observatory of Singapore's Remote Sensing Lab in association with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Caltech.

The ALOS-2 satellite is equipped with a synthetic aperture radar that uses microwave pulses to survey the surface of the planet and detect changes by listening for reflections.