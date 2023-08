NASA’s InSight lander data has provided new and precise measurements of Mars’ rotation.

The data indicates that the red planet is spinning faster by around four milliarcseconds per year². Consequently, the duration of a day on Mars has been gradually shortened by a small fraction of a millisecond each year.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California evaluated the data transmitted by InSight before it lost contact with ground controllers in December 2022.

“It’s really cool to be able to get this latest measurement – and so precisely. I’ve been involved in efforts to get a geophysical station like InSight onto Mars for a long time, and results like this make all those decades of work worth it,” Bruce Banerdt, InSight’s principal investigator at the JPL said in an official release.