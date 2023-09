NASA has shared a new set of images captured by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes.

The new images were captured in light invisible to the human eye, including X-rays, infrared, and radio, according to a NASA blog post. These are assigned different colors, allowing us to see the hidden universe with the naked eye.

The five images reveal two remnants of exploded stars, Vela and Kepler, as well as a double-barred spiral galaxy located roughly 60 million light-years away. Another stunning image reveals the wake a galaxy leaves behind as it traverses space-time.

A collection of new Chandra images

The first image shared by NASA shows the Galactic Center of the Milky Way, located some 26,000 light-years from Earth. It reveals superheated clouds of gas, massive stars, neutron stars, and more.