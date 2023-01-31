NASA's Perseverance rover has established a historic Mars sample depot

To ensure future retrieval of Martian samples, NASA and the ESA collaborated to plan an ambitious mission for precise recovery. Through accurate navigation techniques, their Mars Sample Return campaign is set to redefine our understanding of the Red Planet by bringing its secrets back home with us.

"Three Forks" region of Jezero Crater

The rover has been diligently gathering a selection of samples from the most scientifically significant rocks in Jezero Crater.

Every collected pair is stored inside two locations, with one set kept aboard Perseverance and the other at an orderly depot within "Three Forks." These carefully accumulated specimens will serve as important backups for future sample launches to be part of this pioneering mission.

Scientists aboard the Mars mission believe that by studying igneous and sedimentary rock cores in the Jezero crater, they can gain a fascinating insight into how our planet formed billions of years ago!

In addition to collecting samples from within the crater, a witness tube was left behind – giving them an opportunity to determine whether or not their specimens are tainted with materials originating here on Earth.

Deposited in a zig-zag pattern

The titanium tubes comprising Martian geology were deposited on the Red Planet's surface in an intricate zig-zag pattern. To ensure that these samples can be safely recovered and studied on Earth, they were constructed around 15 to 50 feet and placed apart from one other.

The team painstakingly created a depot in the shadow of an ancient river delta and formed precise maps to guide them through this trying 7-inch-long adventure. Buried beneath layers of dust, they searched for every tube and glove combination until finally finishing their mission on flat ground near the base.