Scientists pilot NASA plane into storms to study gamma rays

An international collaboration of researchers has flown a special plane belonging to NASA into thunderstorms to study the vast energetic fields and gamma rays they emit, a press release said. The collaboration, which consisted of researchers from the University of Bergen (Norway), the US Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), and three other NASA centers, logged 60 hours of flights over a period of a month.

The ER-2 plane used in these experiments is one of the two aircraft in NASA's possession capable of high-altitude flights. Built on the same design used in Lockheed's U2 spy plane, the aircraft can fly 99 percent above the Earth's atmosphere and has set a record for a 68,700 feet (20,100 meters) flight above the ground. In comparison, commercial airplanes fly at altitudes of 35,000 feet (10,668 meters).