NASA plans to crash land on Mars. Here's why

Now, engineers are trying to find out if crashing is the best way to land on Mars. This new crashable lander, Simplified High Impact Energy Landing Device, or SHIELD for short, would use an accordion-like, collapsible base that acts like a car's crumple zone absorbs the energy of a hard impact instead of slowing down a spacecraft's fast descent.

The new design could make it much cheaper to land on Mars by making the scary entry, descent, and landing process more accessible and giving people more options for where to land.

“We think we could go to more treacherous areas, where we wouldn’t want to risk trying to place a billion-dollar rover with our current landing systems,” explained SHIELD’s project manager, Lou Giersch of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California in a press release.

“Maybe we could even land several of these at different difficult-to-access locations to build a network,” he added.

The new lander should probably more accurately be called a "crasher"

A lot of the design of SHIELD comes from NASA's Mars Sample Return project. The first step of that campaign is for the Perseverance rover to collect rock samples in airtight metal tubes. A future spacecraft will bring those samples back to Earth in a small capsule and safely crash land in a deserted area.

Velibor Ćormarkovic, a SHIELD team member at JPL, said that when engineers looked at different ways to do that process, they wondered if the general idea could be turned around.

“If you want to land something hard on Earth, why can’t you do it the other way around for Mars?” he said. “And if we can do a hard landing on Mars, we know SHIELD could work on planets or moons with denser atmospheres.”