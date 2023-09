NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission, aka Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security-Regolith Explorer, which brought back the first-ever sample from an asteroid to Earth, has made another surprising discovery. The scientists who opened the sample canister found black dust and debris on the avionics deck of the canister, indicating that some of the asteroid material had leaked out during the return journey.

The OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample canister was delivered to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on September 25 after landing in the Utah desert on September 24. The canister contained rocks and dust from the ancient asteroid Bennu, which is believed to be a remnant of the early solar system.