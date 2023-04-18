NASA satellite’s elusive green laser beams spotted over Japan

In September 2022, enigmatic green light streaks randomly appeared across the cloudy sky of Japan's Mount Fuji. Interestingly, Daichi Fuiji, a museum curator at Hiratsuka City Museum, captured this strange appearance at the right time.

Fujii used motion-detecting cameras that were placed near Mount Fuji. These cameras are typically placed in high locations to capture meteors and other cosmic phenomena.

Fujii recorded a video of three bright green lights that zipped across the sky on the night of September 16, 2022.

Laser streaks from NASA's ICESat-2

However, these green beams were not even close to what Fujii had previously documented. He later examined the video footage carefully to confirm the source, and ruled out the possibility of a meteor.

Fujii hypothesized that these laser streaks could be a result of a satellite passing, which turned out to be accurate.

Later, Fujii posted the orbital data of satellites that had passed through the area that night. The potential candidate that flew overhead the night was NASA's ICESat-2 (Ice, Cloud, and Land Elevation Satellite 2). The NASA team noticed the post, which confirmed Fujii's observation.

“ICESat-2 appeared to be almost directly overhead of him, with the beam hitting the low clouds at an angle. To see the laser, you have to be in the exact right place, at the right time, and you have to have the right conditions,” said Tony Martino, ICESat-2 instrument scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, in an official statement. In fact, before this, the team had never seen footage of the laser instrument of this satellite in action.