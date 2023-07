NASA's two small Janus spacecraft will no longer fly to space, the space agency explained in an update on its website.

The two spacecraft, which cost almost $50 million to develop, were originally intended to launch to orbit alongside the Psyche spacecraft, which was scheduled to launch last year.

Now, after a delay to the launch of Psyche that led to NASA convening an independent review, the space agency has stated that the Janus probes can no longer reach their asteroid targets.

Janus mission's science targets now 'inaccessible'

The two NASA probes will be locked away inside a Lockheed Martin factory in Colorado. "After a launch postponement made its primary science targets inaccessible to the spacecraft, NASA has concluded the Janus mission and directed the project to prepare the spacecraft for long-term storage," the agency wrote in its update.