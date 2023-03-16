NASA sensor will be the first to track smog in real-time over the US

NASA TEMPO: How will it work?

The brand-new sensor, known as Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO), will be the first of its kind to measure concentrations of hazardous air pollutants from geostationary orbit. This is the perimeter of 22,000 miles (36,000 kilometers) above the equator, where satellites remain stationary over a specific location on Earth.

From this point, TEMPO will be able to identify hourly variations in nitrogen oxide, ozone, and formaldehyde concentrations above the entire United States.

This will give scientists the first chance to track not only how air pollution levels change throughout the day but also the locations where air pollutants move due to atmospheric processes.

All previous satellite-mounted air pollution monitors have been in low Earth orbit, orbiting our globe at no more than 600 miles (1000 km). Although they orbit up to 15 times each day, these satellites only see the same area once or twice during that period, which is insufficient to comprehend how air pollution concentrations change throughout the day.

Studies of phenomena like rush-hour pollution and the movement of emissions from wildfires and volcanoes will also benefit from TEMPO data. Scientists may someday use TEMPO readings when it comes to air quality alerts for individuals in pollution hotspots and those with health difficulties.