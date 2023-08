NASA and ESA released a series of stunning new James Webb observations of the Whirlpool galaxy NGC 5194.

The Whirlpool galaxy NGC 5194, also known as M51, is located approximately 27 million light-years away from Earth and is known for its spectacular features.

The clearly defined spiral arms of NGC 5194 may have been formed due to violent interactions between the galaxy and its nearest neighbor, the dwarf galaxy NGC 5195.

NASA, ESA share hypnotic James Webb spiral galaxy images

NGC 5195 is a rare example of a spiral galaxy with so-called grand-design spirals. Roughly one-tenth of all known spiral galaxies feature these types of spirals, which are clearly defined and extend from the galaxy's core.