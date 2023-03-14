NASA to develop new spacecraft for the destruction of ISS

Titled ‘Prepares for the International Space Station’s Safe Transition’, the Budget of the U.S Government for the fiscal year 2024 said, ‘The International Space Station will need to be safely deorbited at the end of its operational life as the United States transitions to lower-cost commercial space stations. Rather than relying on Russian systems that may not be able to accomplish this task, the Budget provides $180 million to initiate the development of a new space tug that may also be useful for other space transportation missions.’

NASA’s got 7 percent more than it acquired in 2023 - making it a difference of $1.8 billion. The budget will allow NASA to continue its space explorations like the discovery of new cosmic shores, and make strides in traveling to and working in space and on the Moon, said the statement by NASA.

But the plan hangs in the balance

Firstly, the purse strings of Washington are in the hands of Congress, which will decide the fate of NASA’s massive allocation.

Not too happy with the budget allocation, Kathy Lueders, NASA's human spaceflight chief, in a press conference Monday said, "A cost estimate we had was a little short of about $1 billion. Our goal is to go out with an RFP [request for proposals], and then, obviously, when we get the proposals, then we're hoping to get a better price than that. But this gives us a healthy start in 2024 to get that critical capability onboard."