Water is the elixir of life, and the ultimate goal of space exploration has been to find liquid water beyond Earth. If discovered, these cosmic worlds would be the most compelling places to look for answers to whether there is life beyond our home planet.

A new study now investigates the possibility of liquid water being present in some of the most unlikely places in our solar system — large moons of the ice giant Uranus.

This NASA-led study used data from the Voyager 2's close flybys of Uranus in the 1980s, as well as computer modeling, to look for signs of water on the icy moons.