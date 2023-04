For the first time in a vacuum environment, NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston has successfully extracted oxygen from simulated lunar soil, paving the way for the utilization of resources available on the Moon to sustain human presence and exploration. This process is known as in-situ resource utilization.

Successful test in a chamber

Using a special spherical chamber with a 15-foot diameter that allows for unclean samples to be tested, the Carbothermal Reduction Demonstration (CaRD) team performed a test. They utilized a carbothermal reactor provided by Sierra Space Corp., which was designed for NASA, to melt the lunar soil simulant and extract oxygen through the process of carbothermal reduction. The CaRD test was carried out under conditions similar to those found on the Moon, using a high-powered laser to imitate heat from a solar energy concentrator.

Following the heating of the soil, the team successfully detected carbon monoxide with the Mass Spectrometer Observing Lunar Operations (MSolo). This technology has the potential to produce oxygen multiple times its own weight annually on the moon’s surface, which would enable the establishment of a sustainable lunar economy and human presence.